Domestic benchmarks opened higher and logged record highs yet again on Tuesday, aided by an uptick in metal stocks, tracking Asian peers that rebounded after China's decision to support property developers to boost demand.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.35 per cent to 62,722.34, touching record high level for fourth day in row in early trade. The NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.37 per cent to 18,631.65, hitting record high for second straight day.

Both indexes had notched closing highs for the third straight session on Monday.

Nifty Metal rose the most among sectoral gauges, adding 1 per cent.

Asian markets shrugged off a weak start on Tuesday after China lifted ban on equity refinancing for listed property firms. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 1.81 per cent.

Wall Street equities fell overnight on Monday, on Covid protests in China and ahead of commentary from Federal Reserve for any clues on its future rate hiking path. Shares of New Delhi Television rose 5 per cent to hit an upper circuit after the company's promoter group RRPR holding issued shares constituting 99.5 per cent of its share capital to Adani group-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial.