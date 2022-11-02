Domestic benchmarks were subdued in early trades on Wednesday, broadly tracking their Asian peers, as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's guidance on future rate hikes later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.05 per cent lower at 18,135.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.07 per cent to 61,076.78. Gains in metal stocks were countered by losses in IT and automobiles.

Overnight, data showed an unexpected rise in US job openings in September, tempering expectations that the Fed may slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

A 75-basis points hike on Wednesday is largely baked in but crucial for markets will be the Fed's commentary on inflation and any guidance on the future rate hike plans.

Asian shares too wobbled in cautious trading ahead of the Fed's policy outcome.

Traders also await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's Thursday meeting that, Reuters reported, was most likely to discuss the central bank's response to the government after failing to meet its inflation target for three quarters in a row.

In domestic trading, Nifty's metal index was up 0.79 per cent, while IT and automobile stocks dropped 0.15 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively.

Among stocks, Adani Transmission and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services were down 0.6 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively, while Jindal Stainless Ltd was up 2.3 per cent ahead of their quarterly results later in the day.