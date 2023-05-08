Bengaluru, May 8

Indian shares opened higher on Monday on improved sentiment, following robust economic data from the United States, but could consolidate amid a slew of corporate earnings.

At 9.40 am, the Nifty 50 was quoted up 115.45 or 0.64 per cent at 18,184.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 418.67 point or 0.69 per cent to 61,472.96.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials and information technology rising 0.55 per cent each. The Bank NIfty rose 415 points or 1.15 per cent to 43.170.95.

Global cues improved after robust US jobs data for April brightened the economic outlook, temporarily easing concerns over the health of the economy and triggering gains in Wall Street equities. Asian markets also inched higher today.