Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Friday, surging nearly 1 per cent each, amid buying in frontline stocks Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries.

The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 759.05 points or 0.96 per cent to settle at 79,802.79. During the day, it soared 880.16 points or 1.11 per cent to 79,923.90.

The NSE Nifty climbed 216.95 points or 0.91 per cent to 24,131.10.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers.

Power Grid, Nestle, State Bank of India and Infosys were the laggards.

Majority of Adani Group firms ended higher, with Adani Green Energy soaring 21.72 per cent and Adani Energy Solutions surging 15.56 per cent on the BSE. The BSE small cap gauge climbed 0.76 per cent and midcap index went up by 0.31 per cent.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Seoul and Tokyo ended lower.

European markets were trading lower. US markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹11,756.25 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.30 per cent to $73.06 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark slumped 1,190.34 points or 1.48 per cent to settle at 79,043.74 on Thursday. The Nifty tumbled 360.75 points or 1.49 per cent to 23,914.15.