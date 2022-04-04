Sensex, Nifty surge as HDFC twins gain on merger plans

Shares of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank were up 7 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively, after the companies decided to merge.

Key stock market indices surged 1 per cent on Monday, with private lender HDFC Bank and mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp leading gains after the companies decided to merge their operations.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.1 per cent at 17,864 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.1 per cent to 59,917.24 in the opening session.

Shares of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank were up 7 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively, after the companies decided to merge.

The Nifty bank index rose 2.3 per cent, while the finance index gained 3.1 per cent.