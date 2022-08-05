hamburger

Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI rate decision

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated on: Aug 05, 2022

The RBI has raised rates twice since May, with a 40-basis-point hike, followed by 50 basis points in June.

13/05/2011 MUMBAI:A street signal in the foreground of the Bombay Stock Exchange's (BSE) Jeejeebhoy Towers on Dalal Street seems to reflect the mood of the stock markets as the BSE sensex went up by 195 points in Mumbai on May 13, 2011. Photo: Paul Noronha | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

Indian stock indices Sensex and the Nifty edged higher on Friday ahead of an expected rate hike by the country's central bank, which is aiming to tame persistently high inflation in Asia's third-largest economy.

India's annual consumer inflation remained above the 7% mark in June and beyond the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6% for the sixth month in a row.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.23% at 17,421.35, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.21% to 58,418.86.

RBI policy

The RBI has raised rates twice since May, with a 40-basis-point hike at an unscheduled meeting, followed by 50 basis points in June.

Analysts expected the central bank to hike rates on Friday, but they were split widely between 25 basis points and 50 basis points.

The Indian rupee firmed ahead of the monetary policy decision, supported by overnight weakness in oil prices and the dollar.

"While declining international commodity prices are offering some reprieve, we think elevated inflation rates will continue to warrant some caution for the (RBI) policy outlook," Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays, said.

The central bank will continue calibrating policy to preserve and foster macroeconomic stability while bringing down inflation, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said last month, adding that there could be some respite from rising prices in the coming months.

Published on August 05, 2022
