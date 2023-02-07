Domestic benchmarks rose on Tuesday, a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision, in which the central bank is expected to pause its tightening cycle after a rate hike that the market has already baked in.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.14 per cent to 17,788.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.11 per cent to 60,578.67 in early trade.

The RBI is expected to pause after Wednesday's expected 25 basis points rate hike as it tries to support economic growth and tame inflation.

Thirty-four of Nifty 50 stocks advanced with Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports among the top gainers.

Most of the Adani group stocks, including Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar gained after the National Stock Exchange revised circuit limits of Adani Green and Adani Transmission to 5 per cent from 10 per cent, to prevent large movements in price of stocks in a very short time.

Meanwhile JP Morgan said that the group remained eligible for inclusion in some of its key indices.

The rebound comes after the recent selloff in Adani group stocks, which has caused a rout of over $100 billion in market capitalisation after the US short seller Hindenburg's report on January 24.

Metal stocks lost over one per cent dragged by Tata Steel after the company reported a loss in third quarter on soft demand. Hindalco also fell after its US subsidiary Novelis reported decline in consolidated profit in December quarter.

Wall Street equities extended their fall overnight after data on Friday showed resilient US jobs markets that heightened concerns that the US Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer.

Asian markets rebounded on Tuesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding 0.45 per cent.