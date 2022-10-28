BENGALURU Indian shares rose in early trades on Friday, with gains in bank stocks countering losses in metals, as investors weighed mixed cues from global equities amid earnings reports and expectations of a slower pace of rate hikes from major central banks.

Related Stories SGX Nifty points to a positive start for domestic markets However, wobbling global markets may check bulls conviction READ NOW

The NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 0.35% to 17,799, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.42% higher to 60,005.19. If gains hold, the benchmark indexes may register their second straight weekly rise.

Related Stories Stocks that will see action on October 28, 2022 Buzzing stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Power, Dr Reddy's, Bandhan Bank, JSW Energy, CUMI, Vedanta, Timex Group, Infibeam Avenues, EKI Energy, PNC INfratech, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills, Bhageria Industries READ NOW

The Nifty public sector bank index rose more than 1%, while metal index, which closed 2.7% higher in the previous session, was down 1%.

Nifty 50 components top carmaker Maruti Suzuki and pharmaceutical major Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd were up 1.2% and down 0.3%, respectively, ahead of their quarterly earnings results later in the day.

Foreign institutional investors bought a net ₹2,818 crore ($342.12 million) worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold net ₹1,580 crore worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

In broader equities, Asian shares fell on Friday and were set to snap a three-day winning streak, while U.S. stocks were mixed at close on Thursday, as investors balanced mixed earnings reports and economic data.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit