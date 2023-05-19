BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened higher on Friday tracking overnight gains in Wall Street on hopes that the US could soon reach a debt ceiling deal to avoid a default, while foreign investors continued to buy domestic equities.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.31 per cent at 18,186.15, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.2 per cent to 61,556.25 in early trade.

The gains, however, could be capped as shares in broader Asia were weighed by China and Hong Kong stocks over concerns of a wobbly recovery in the world's second-biggest economy.

