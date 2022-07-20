Sensex, Nifty rise over 1% as govt cuts windfall tax

Indian shares rose more than 1% on Wednesday, led by gains in oil producersand refiners following the government's move to slash windfall taxes on crude and fuel exports.
The NSE Nifty 50 index gained 1% to 16,513, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.2% at 55,439.18.
The Centre has cut the windfall tax on oil producers and refiners and exempted gasoline from an export levy less than a month after it imposed the two charges.
Energy index rally
Reliance Industries jumped 4.3%, while shares of oil producers Vedanta Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corp , Oil India Ltd gained between 2.8% and 7.0%.
The Nifty energy index gained 1.7%.
Published on
July 20, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.