hamburger

Markets

Sensex, Nifty rise over 1% as govt cuts windfall tax

Reuters | Bengaluru, July 20 | Updated on: Jul 20, 2022

Reliance, ONGC shares jump

Indian shares rose more than 1% on Wednesday, led by gains in oil producersand refiners following the government's move to slash windfall taxes on crude and fuel exports.

The NSE Nifty 50 index gained 1% to 16,513, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.2% at 55,439.18.

The Centre has cut the windfall tax on oil producers and refiners and exempted gasoline from an export levy less than a month after it imposed the two charges.

Energy index rally

Reliance Industries jumped 4.3%, while shares of oil producers Vedanta Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corp , Oil India Ltd gained between 2.8% and 7.0%.

The Nifty energy index gained 1.7%.

Published on July 20, 2022
stock market
stocks and shares
Oil and Gas
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you