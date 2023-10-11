Domestic markets are expected to open on a positive note on Wednesday, as US yields calmed down after a Fed official said there will not be any more rate hikes. Gift Nifty at 19785 against indices a gap up opening of about 50 points for Nifty, as Nifty futures on Tuesday closed at 19738.

Besides, result season will set the tone as TCS is announcing its quarterly results today. Its board will also announce buyback details. The results are expected to be announced post-market hours.

Global equities bounced back following the statements. According to some analysts, most markets were in an oversold zone,, and the pullback was technical. Now, all eyes are on geopolitical tension at Israel-Gaza.

What to expect from TCS?

Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst, Stoxbox, said: “We expect TCS to post a low single-digit growth in revenue sequentially as slowdown in the IT sector due to adverse macroeconomic conditions in the last two quarters persists. Although the quarter saw huge deal wins, its reflection in the profitability of the company will be delayed,” it said.

With its 800-million-pound deal with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and an 840-million-pound deal with NEST, the UK’s largest workplace pension scheme, the company’s total contract value is estimated to be around $12 billion. Due to wage hikes, the company’s EBITDA margins are expected to improve sequentially after a 120bps decline in the June quarter. He added that we will closely track the management commentary on the expected demand recovery in the second half of the financial year in the banking & telecom verticals and the North American operations that contribute more than 50% to the company’s top line.

Dinesh Gupta - Fund Manager - Torus Oro PMS on Commodity, said: “For Q2-FY24, we expect TCS to post revenue growth of ~1% QoQ due to persisting weakness in discretionary spends across several verticals. EBIT margin to improve by nearly 60 bps to 23.8 per cent primarily aided by operating efficiencies. TCS continue to win large deal, but we would closely watch for the management commentary on demand scenario.”

“The Q2 earnings season would start off with TCS declaring its numbers. We expect robust 21% earnings growth for Nifty in Q2, which would be driven by domestic cyclicals (BFSI & Auto),” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. “So lot of stock specific action would be seen over next 45 days as the earnings get declared,” he added.

On the index front, Nifty might continue consolidating with bouts of volatility as it would track the geopolitical development, US bond yields and oil prices amidst result announcements, Khemka said.

Israel-Hamas conflict in focus

According to analysts, the current conflict in Israel-Gaza is limited to a particular area, so that it will have less impact now. However, analysts closely monitor the development on that front, which could jeopardise the sentiment quickly.

Sarvjeet Virk, Co-Founder & MD, Finvasia, said: “The Israel-Hamas conflict, though intense, is limited to a very specific area and is unlikely to trigger an immediate market reaction. During geopolitical turmoil, investors tend to make safer choices and gravitate towards precious metals. At the same time, they do not abandon equities either, as they expect them to perform better once stability returns. Specifically, from an Indian market perspective, economic growth remains robust. Investors may view any market dip as an opportunity.”

