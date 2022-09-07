Sensex, Nifty settle lower amid weak global markets

Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in banking stocks amid weak global market trends.

The 30-share Sensex declined by 168.08 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 59,028.91. During the day, it fell 474.1 points or 0.80 per cent to 58,722.89.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 31.20 points or 0.18 per cent to 17,624.40.

Top losers, gainers

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and HDFC were major laggards.

UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Wipro and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower, while Shanghai settled in the green.

Equities in Europe were trading mostly lower during the mid-session deals. The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.99 per cent to $93.75 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth ₹1,144.53 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.