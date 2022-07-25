Sensex, Nifty slip after six-day rally as Reliance slumps on profit miss

Benchmark indices retreated on Monday from their longest winning streak since last October, as Reliance Industries slid following a weaker-than-expected earnings report, although a strong performance in private lender ICICI Bank limited the losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.19 per cent at 16,687.8, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.2 per cent to 55,958.76 in early trade. Last week, the indexes rose more than 4 per cent each in their best performances since February 2021.

Reliance fell 3.4 per cent in its biggest intraday percentage drop in more than three weeks, after its first-quarter profit missed estimates on a surge in costs.

Shares of Zomato plunged 11.5 per cent to a record low as a one-year lock-in period ended following the food delivery company's 2021 IPO.

ICICI Bank climbed 2.2 per cent after its quarterly profit jumped and asset quality improved.

Nifty 50 components Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank are scheduled to report their results later in the day.