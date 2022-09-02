Sensex, Nifty slip in early trade

Indian stock indices edged higher on Friday, helped by a surge in power stocks, while the gains were capped as investors awaited a critical US jobs data that would provide clues on interest rate hikes.

At 10 am, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 44.90 points to 17,497.90, , while the S&P BSE Sensex has shed 180.22 points to 58,586.37..

Metal, IT indices decline

With the exception to Auto and FMCG indices, rest of the sectoral indices were trading lower. The Nifty Metal, IT and PSU Bank indices were down nearly 0.50 per cent in early trade.

Investors were eyeing US jobs report due later in the day for hints on the quantum of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service on Thursday lowered its 2022 growth forecast for India to 7.7% from 8.3% last year, citing rising interest rates, uneven distribution of monsoons and slowing global growth. )