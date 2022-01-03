Markets

Sensex, Nifty spurt up in opening session of 2022

BL Internet Desk | Updated on January 03, 2022

Sensex up over 400 points at 58,621

The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened the new year on a firm note, posting gains of 0.70 per cent early in the session'

Sensex was up 412 points or 0.71 per cent at 58,621. Nifty was trading up 119 points or 0.69 per cent at 17,473.

Published on January 03, 2022

stocks and shares
BSE
NSE
