11.10 am

Granules India gets USFDA nod for Loratadine tablets

Granules India on Tuesday said the US health regulator has given its approval to the abbreviated new drug Application filed by the drug firm for Loratadine tablets used to treat allergies.

“The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules India Ltd, for Loratadine tablets USP, 10 mg (OTC),” Granules India said in a filing to BSE.

11.05 am

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,362-cr road project in Uttar Pradesh

Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 1,362.06 crore road project in Uttar Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing the company said that it has executed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement on December 20, 2019 with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for the said project.

11.02 am

Asian markets drift lower as holiday lull counters trade cheer

Asian shares and US stock futures darted in and out of losses on Tuesday, as the holiday lull offset optimism that a US-China trade deal will boost exports and corporate earnings.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.01 per cent. Blue-chip shares in China rose 0.29 per cent after Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday the government was considering more measures to lower corporate financing costs. Australian shares were unchanged, while Japan's Nikkei stock index edged 0.02 per cent lower.

10.55 am

Govt-RIL face-off

10.45 am

Oil prices inch higher amid support for supply cuts, lower inventory forecast

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday in thin pre-Christmas trading after Russia's energy minister said cooperation with OPEC to support the market would continue and as analysts forecast a second weekly decline in US crude inventories. Read more here

10.40 am

RBI sets Rs 50 lakh cap as exposure limit on NBFC-P2P lending platforms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set a Rs 50 lakh cap on the aggregate exposure of a lender to all borrowers across all Non-Banking Financial Company – Peer to Peer (NBFC-P2P) lending platforms at any point of time.

Further, the banking regulator has specified that the investments of the lenders on P2P platforms have to be consistent with their net-worth. Read more here

10.30 am

Balmer Lawrie to turn ex-bonus on Thursday

Shares of Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd will remain in focus on Tuesday, as they will turn ex-bonus on Thursday. Balmer Lawrie is rewarding its shareholders with one bonus share for every two held.

Investors wishing to receive the bonus share need to own shares in the company by Wednesday, as the PSU major has set December 26 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders to receive the bonus entitlement. The PSU major had declared a 3:1 bonus in 2016 and a 3:4 bonus in 2013.

10.20 am

As Jharkhand sees new dawn, focus is on miners

The beleaguered mining sector faces one more headwind. With Jharkhand set to see a change of guard with the JMM-Congress combine forming the government, investors will closely monitor the initiatives and programmes of the new regime.

With the new Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh ending most of its predecessor’s initiatives, Jharkhand-based firms, especially miners such as SAIL, Tata Steel, Hindalco and Hindustan Copper, will closely monitor the new policy decisions.

10.10 am

Day Trading Guide for December 24, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1302 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1288 1275 1315 1325 Make use of intra-day dips to go long on the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,288 levels

₹735 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 728 722 743 750 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹728 levels

₹238 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 236 233 242 245 Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ITC. Sell on intra-day rallies with a fixed stop-loss at ₹242 levels

₹124 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 122 120 127 130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹127 levels

₹1571 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1555 1540 1585 1600 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only it stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,585 levels

₹332 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 327 320 338 345 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹327 levels

₹2232 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2210 2190 2250 2270 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,210 levels

12276 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12220 12170 12320 12367 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 12,320 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

10.07 am

Today's pick - GIC Housing Finance (₹162.8): Buy

Investors with a high-risk appetite and short-term perspective can buy the stock of GIC Housing Finance at current levels. After registering a 52-week low at ₹128.5 in mid-October, the stock reversed direction and bounced up triggered by positive divergence on the daily relative strength index. For more read on the technicals, click here

10.03 am

Daily Rupee call: Wait and initiate fresh positions

After making an intraday high of 71.11, the rupee (INR) ended the session at 71.19 versus its previous close of 71.12 against the dollar (USD). Thus, the local currency remains with a bearish bias.

The rupee closed yesterday’s session just above the support at 71.2. If it breaks below that level, the immediate support is at 71.4, an important level. Read more on the technicals here

9.58 am

Markets opening: Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a cautious note on Tuesday tracking thin trade in global equities ahead of year-end holidays.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 39.84 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 41,682.50 in early session. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 13.10 points or 0.11 per cent to 12,275.85.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 1.46 per cent, followed by Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Ultratech Cement, Titan, ONGC and NTPC.

On the other hand, HCL Tech was the top loser, shedding up to 1.32 per cent. HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank were also trading in the red.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge closed 38.88 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 41,642.66; while the Nifty slipped 9.05 points or 0.07 per cent to 12,262.75.

With investor participation likely to remain thin in next few sessions on account of year-end holidays in domestic and global markets, traders and investors have turned cautious at higher levels, experts said.

Traders are also eyeing December derivatives expiry on Thursday for cues on market trend, they added.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,463.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,947.36 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchange showed.

Bourses in Shanghai were trading on a positive note, while those in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading in the red.

Benchmark indices on Wall Street ended with gains on Monday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, inched 0.02 per cent higher to USD 66.40 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 4 paise to 71.22 against the US dollar in morning session.