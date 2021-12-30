Sensex, Nifty start on choppy note; finance stocks decline

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a choppy note on Thursday, tracking weakness in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, SBI and ICICI Bank amid a mixed trend in global markets.
The 30-share Sensex was trading 13.25 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 57,793.24. Similarly, the Nifty slipped 8.45 points or 0.05 per cent to 17,205.15.
Bajaj Finserv was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding about 1.5 per cent, followed by M&M, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, L&T, Reliance, SBI and ICICI Bank.
On the other hand, Wipro, PowerGrid, Dr Reddy’s, Tech Mahindra and Titan were among the gainers.
In the previous session, the 30-share index dropped by 90.99 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 57,806.49. And the broader Nifty slipped by 19.65 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 17,213.60.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Seoul and Tokyo were in losses.
Stock exchanges in the US ended on a mixed note in the overnight session.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.25 per cent to $79.41 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth ₹975.23 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...