Sensex, Nifty to open lower amid weak global cues 

Benchmark indices are likely to open in red on Tuesday amid weak global cues. At around 15,600, the SGX Nifty is down over 50 points against its previous close indicating weak opening for the NSE Nifty.

Global markets are under pressure with growing investor concerns of aggressive policy tightening by the US Fed to curb inflation. US Markets tumbled ahead of the FOMC meeting outcome on Wednesday. Asian markets, too, edged lower, tracking cues from the US markets.

In the near-term, inflation data and the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome are likely to be the major drivers for the markets.

On the domestic front, retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) eased to 7.04 per cent last month from 7.79 per cent in April.

However, rising global crude oil prices and the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar are the two major risks to retail inflation.

According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, “US markets are weak on worse-than-expected inflation and markets expect aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed. This is unfavourable to risky assets like equities. Rising dollar and bond yields in the US will force more selling by FPIs in India.”

Narendra Solanki, Head-Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said: “Higher than expected hot inflation data in the US last week have made markets nervous on upcoming US Fed policy meet. Markets anticipate the inflation control measures by the US Fed would impact the overall health of the economy.”

Relentless selling by FIIs

Relentless selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has been another major concern for the markets.

FIIs net sold shares worth ₹4164.01 crore on June 13, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net purchased shares worth ₹2814.5 crore, as per NSE provisional data.

Technical analysis

According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the trend remains bearish for Nifty.

“A fall below 15670 may resume the selling pressure in the market. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 16000/16200,” said De.

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd said, “Nifty has almost re-tested the March 2022 low i.e. around 15,671 levels and its breakdown would pave the way for further decline towards 15,450 levels. In case of a rebound, the 15,900-16,200 zone would act as a hurdle.”