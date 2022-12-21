Volatility is likely to continue at the bourses on Wednesday, with global stock wobbling. Analysts expect the volume to remain low and market will hover around current levels. However, the threat of Covid re-emerging across-the-globe will shake bull’s confidence, they added.

According to Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd: “Weak global cues have been weighing on sentiment. However, buying in select index majors is capping the damage so far. We feel the performance of the global markets will continue to dictate the trend, in absence of any major event. Meanwhile, traders should limit positions and prefer a hedged approach until we see some stability.

Positive opening

SGX Nifty at 18,500 inidicates a positive opening for Nifty, which on Tuesday closed at 18,424. Equities across Asia-pacifc region are mixed with Australian stocks gaining over 1.2 per cent, even as Japan’s Nikkei is down by 0.23 per cent in early deal on Wednesday. US stocks closed flat.

Ruchit Jain ,Lead Research ,5paisa.com said, the options segment hints at resistance in the range of 18500-18600 where maximum open interest build up is seen while 18200 put option has decent open interest outstanding which would be the immediate support.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said domestic markets succumbed to global pressure on back of surge in bond yields, hawkish stance by central banks globally and rising cases of Covid in China.

“There is a growing recessionary fear among investors which is fading hopes of a Santa Claus rally. Market is expected to consolidate with focus shifting towards budget-oriented sectors,” he added.

