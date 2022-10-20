Benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday, following weak sentiment in other Asian markets on fears that the Federal Reserve will continue on its aggressive rate-hike path.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.44 per cent at 17,434, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.38 per cent to 58,884.30 in early trade. Both indexes had risen for four straight sessions.

In broader Asia, Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, fell to more than two-year low, while the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note touched a fresh 14-year high.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net ₹454 crore worth of Indian equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors bought net ₹908 crore worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Among stocks, cigarettes-to-consumer goods maker ITC Ltd was up 0.29 per cent, ahead of its quarterly results.

Nifty's automobile and metal indexes were down 1.2 per cent and 1.09 per cent, respectively.

