Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility 

Benchmark indices were trading flat amid volatility during the afternoon on Tuesday.

Market started on a positive note amid mixed global cues and remained volatile in the first half. Indices were trading flat, witnessing selling pressure across counters. Pharma and healthcare stocks gained focus.

Around 1 pm, the BSE Sensex 57,649.93, up 28.74 points or 0.05 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,925.82 and a low of 57,058.77. The Nifty50 was trading at 17,219.65, up 6.05 points or 0.04 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,306.45 and a low of 17,043.65.

Market has witnessed heavy selling pressure in the past few sessions post-budget with a focus on interest rate, inflation concerns, rising bond yields, and increasing crude oil prices. Investors are now looking forward to the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting which will be announced later this week.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, “The market has started discounting a hawkish Fed and the possible fallout from the Russia-Ukraine tensions. The former is partly discounted by the market while the latter is not. This uncertainty is likely to keep the market in uncharted territory in the short- term till clarity emerges on these issues.DIIs also turning sellers is a reflection of this concern.”

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Divi’s Lab, Cipla and JSW Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Powergrid, SBI Life, ONGC, IOC and l&T were the top laggards.

Pharma in focus

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were in the red.

Nifty Pharma was up 0.26 per cent while Nifty Healthcare Index was up 0.27 per cent.

Realty, IT, oil & gas and bank stocks witnessed increased pressure.

Nifty Realty was down 1.14 per cent. Nifty IT and Nifty Bank were down over 0.5 per cent each. Nifty Private Bank was down 0.45 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was down 0.67 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also in the red.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.88 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.47 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.50 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 1.25 per cent.

The volatility index softened 1.74 per cent to 20.08.