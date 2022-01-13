Sensex, Nifty trade flat intraday amid volatility  

Benchmark indices were trading flat amid volatility during Thursday afternoon ahead of the weekly F&O expiry.

The market opened on a positive note amid mixed global cues, but surrendered all gains amid volatility in the first half. Indices were trading flat with metals and pharma stocks gaining focus while financials, barring PSU Bank and auto dragged.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 61,115.32, down 34.72 points or 0.06 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 61,348.57 and a low of 60,949.81. The Nifty 50 was trading at 18,214.15, up 1.80 points or 0.01 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 18,272.25 and a low of 18,163.80.

Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, Coal India and Divi’s Lab were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Wipro, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Tata Consumer and IndusInd Bank were the top laggards.

Metals shine

On the sectoral front, while metals and pharma gained focus, realty, financials barring PSU Bank, auto and FMCG dragged.

Nifty Metal was up 2.52 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up 1.64 per cent and 1.49 per cent, respectively. Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.61 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were down 0.70 per cent each. Nifty Financial Services was down 0.48 per cent. Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto were down 0.87 per cent and 0.57 per cent, respectively. Nifty Consumer Durables was down 0.35 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices managed to retain gains, outperforming the benchmarks.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.26 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.69 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.13 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.40 per cent.

The volatility index softened 1.57 per cent to slip below 17 at 16.91.