Sensex, Nifty trade flat intraday amid volatility

Metals, oil & gas, public sector banks in focus; IT, financial services drag

Benchmark stock market indices were trading flat amid volatility during the afternoon on Tuesday. Market opened on a positive note amid mixed global cues. Indices remained volatile in the first half and were trading flat during the afternoon with metals, public sector banks and oil & gas stocks gaining focus.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,192 up 25 points or 0.04 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,460 and a low of 57,028. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,203, up 29 points or 0.17 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,276 and a low of 17,153

Coal India, Apollo Hospitals, Reliance, BPCL and ICICI Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while HDFC, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, SBI Life and Infosys were the top losers.

IT, financial services drag

On the sectoral front, while oil & gas, metals and public sector banks gained, IT, financial service and realty dragged. Nifty Oil & Gas was up over 2 per cent. Nifty Metal was up 1.55 per cent, while Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.25 per cent.

Nifty IT was down 1 per cent, while Nifty Financial Services lost 0.71 per cent. Nifty Realty was down 0.38 per cent.

Broader indices outperform

Broader indices were in the green, outperforming the benchmarks. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.60 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.34 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.61 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.67 per cent.

The volatility index softened 4.25 per cent to 18.51.