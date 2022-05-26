Sensex, Nifty trade flat intraday amid volatility

Benchmark indices were reading flat amid volatility during the afternoon on Thursday.

Market opened on a positive note despite mixed global cues. However, indices erased all gains to trade in the red, during the afternoon, dragged by oil & gas, FMCG and healthcare stocks.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 53,732.78, down 16.48 points or 0.03 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 54,102.36 and a low of 53,425.25. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,007.60, down 18.20 points or 0.11 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,129.90 and a low of 15,903.70.

Market remained volatile due to the settlement of monthly derivative contracts on the NSE.

JSW Steel, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while UPL, Apollo Hospitals, Divi’s Labs, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance were the top losers.

Metals, financials in focus

On the sectoral front, while oil & gas, FMCG, pharma, healthcare and consumer durables dragged, metals and financials gained.

Nifty Oil & Gas was down 0.79 per cent. Nifty CG was down 0.83 per cent while Nifty Consumer Durables was down 0.30 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 0.42 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal was up 1.43 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were trading 1.02 per cent and 0.82 per cent higher, respectively. Nifty Private Bank was up 0.85 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.96 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader market managed to recover from previous losses.

As for broader indices, Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.25 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.34 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.25 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.12 per cent.

The volatility index softened 4.39 per cent to 24.17.