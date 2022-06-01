Sensex, Nifty trade flat intraday amid volatility

Benchmark indices were trading flat amid volatility during the afternoon on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. Market remained volatile in the first half, oscillating between gains and losses. The major indices were dragged by pharma, auto, IT and FMCG stocks.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 55,566.18, down 0.23 points. It recorded an intraday high of 55,791.49 and a low of 55,407.47. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,570.35, down 14.20 points or 0.09 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,649.20 and a low of 16,537.90.

JSW Steel, NTPC, HDFC Life, Coal India and Kotak Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Britannia and Sun Pharma were the top losers.

Investors remained concerned amid rising oil prices. Further, India reported economic growth rate of 8.7 per cent in FY22 against a 6.6-per cent contraction in FY21. At 4.1 per cent, the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY FY22 was the lowest among four quarters on a sequential basis but on a yearly basis, it was higher.

Additionally, India’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing sector changed a tad to 54.7 in May against 54.6 registered in April. On a positive note, as per the latest report, the labour market has improved in the manufacturing sector and is strongest since January last year.

Sectoral indices

On the sectoral front, while pharma, realty auto, IT and FMCG dragged, financials managed to retain gains. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were up 0.32 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank were up 0.38 per cent and 0.24 per cent, respectively.

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Healthcare Index and Nifty Realty were each down over 1 per cent. Nifty Auto was down 0.45 per cent, while Nifty IT was down 0.46 per cent. Nifty FMCG was down 0.28 per cent.

Broader indices

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.41 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.24 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.06 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.67 per cent.

The volatility index softened 0.75 per cent to 20.32.