Sensex, Nifty trade marginally higher intraday amid volatility 

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Jan 17, 2022
Auto, realty in focus, private bank stocks, metals, pharma drag

Benchmark indices were trading in the green during the afternoon on Monday, led by auto stocks.

Market opened on a muted note ahead of mixed global cues. Indices remained volatile in the first hafl, oscillating between losses and gains. Gains were offset by losses in select bank stocks, metals and pharma.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 61,273.10, up 50.07 points or 0.08 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 61,385.48 and a low of 61,107.60. The Nifty 50 was trading at 18,287.55, up 31.80 points or 0.17 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 18,313.85 and a low of 18,228.75.

Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, ONGC, Maruti and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while HCL Tech, Acis Bank, Hindalco, Britannia and HDFC Bank were the top laggards.

Auto in focus 

On the sectoral front, while auto, realty and oil & gas gained, financials barring PSU Bank, metals and pharma dragged.

Nifty Auto was up 1.94 per cent. Nifty Realty was up 1.06 per cent while Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.71 per cent.

Meanwhile Nifty Metal was down 0.66 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 0.36 per cent and 0.52 per cent, respectively. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were down 0.43 per cent and 0.54 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty PSU Bank was trading 0.48 per cent higher.

Broader indices 

Broader indices were in the green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.16 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.52 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.27 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.72 per cent.

The volatility index rose 2.61 per cent to 16.99.

Published on January 17, 2022

