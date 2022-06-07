Sensex sheds over 600 points intraday, Nifty below 16,400

Benchmark indices were trading over 1 per cent lower on Tuesday afternoon.

Market opened on a weak note amid mixed global cues. Indices extended losses in the first half and were trading lower during the afternoon, amid broad-based selling.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 55,073.47, down 601.85 points or 1.08 per cent.

It recorded an intraday high of 55,387.77 and a low of 54,882.41. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,398.45, down 171.10 points or 1.03 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,487.25 and a low of 16,347.10.

Rising oil prices, continued FII selling, and concerns over rate hikes ahead of the RBI monetary policy outcome have been weighing on investor sentiment.

ONGC, Coal India, NTPC, Hero Motocorp and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Titan, Dr Reddy’s, UPL, Hindustan Unilever and L&T were the top laggards.

Oil and gas in focus

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Oil & Gas were in the red.

Nifty Oil & Gas was up nearly 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Consumer Durables was down over 2 per cent while Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty were each down nearly 2 per cent.

Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were each down over 1 per cent.

Broader market under pressure

Broader market also faced pressure with broader indices trading in red.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 1.01 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.75 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.07 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.75 per cent.

The volatility index rose 2.58 per cent to 20.73.