Sensex slips over 1400 pts intraday, Nifty below 17,100

IT stocks lead the fall, while Volatility Index rises to 20

Benchmark stock market indices were trading in the deep red during the afternoon on Monday. Market began on a weak note amid weak global cues. Indices slumped further in the first half amid broad-based selling, tracking losses in heavyweights such as Infosys and HDFC twins.

At 1:01 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 56,893.22, down 1,445.71 points or 2.48 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,420.80 and a low of 56,849.72. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,091.10, down 384.55 points or 2.2 per cent, near the day’s low of 17,075.30. It recorded an intraday high of 17,237.75.

NTPC, SBI Life, Tata Steel, Nestle India and ONGC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Apollo Hospitals and HDFC Bank were the top laggards.

Infosys and HDFC Bank stocks dragged after the companies reported weaker than expected results for the quarter ended March. Infosys was down nearly 8 per cent on the NSE while HDFC was down nearly 5 per cent. HDFC Bank was down over 4 per cent.

Rising US bond yields, inflation concerns, geopolitical tensions and concerns regarding increasing Covid-19 cases in parts of the world have also impacted investor sentiments, as per analysts.

The volatility index rose 12.44 per cent to 20.

FMCG in focus

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty FMCG were in the red with IT leading the fall. Financials, realty and pharma also faced increased pressure.

Nifty IT was down nearly 5 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was down over 3 per cent, while Nifty Realty was trading nearly 3 per cent lower. Nifty Financial Services was down 2.55 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were down over 2 per cent each.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG was up 0.24 per cert.

Broader indices

Broader market also faced pressure with broader indices trading in the red.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down down 1.96 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 2.15 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.76 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 1.42 per cent.