Equity benchmarks began the trade on a weak note on Tuesday after rallying in the previous trade amid a bearish trend in global markets and foreign fund outflows.

At 12.30 pm, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 490.68 points to 61,316.51. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 158.20 points to 18,262.00.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

Only the TCS stock traded in the green from the 30-share pack.

Some of the most active stocks which gained on BSE were Inox Wind which was up 7.30 per cent, Shipping Corporation which was up 5.83 per cent, JK Paper which was up 3.11 per cent and PSP Project which gained 3.40 per cent in early trade on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets had ended lower on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.50 per cent to $80.20 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹538.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.