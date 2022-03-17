Sensex up 1115 pts intraday, Nifty above 17,300

Benchmark indices were trading nearly 2 per cent higher during the afternoon on Thursday.

Market opened on a positive note amid a rally in the global markets with Nifty breaching the 17,000 mark at opening. Indices extended gains in the first half amid across the board buying.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,931.72, up 1115.07 points or 1.96 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,032.00 and a low of 57,518.06. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,302.85, up 327.50 points or 1.93 per cent, near the day’s high of 17,329.10. It recorded an intraday low of 17,175.75.

JSW Steel, HDFC, Titan, Eicher Motor and Tata Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty 50. Four scrips- IOC, ONGC, HCL Tech and Cipla were in the red.

The volatility index softened 7.75 per cent to 22.25. Cool off in crude oil prices and some signs of progress in the Russia-Ukraine crisis have positively impacted investor sentiments. Separately, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked interest rates from 0.25 per cent to 0.50 per cent, in line with street expectations. Its Chief, Jerome Powell, said that the central bank sees 6 more rate hikes this year. Powell said the US economy is well-positioned to deal with interest rates and FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) expects to reduce the size of the balance sheet.

According to Arvind Chari, CIO, Quantum Advisors, “Markets have already priced in this eventuality that the US Fed will hike its Fed funds rates in almost all meetings in 2022 and the start of 2023. What Is seen as a positive is that despite this normalisation, the Fed expects real GDP growth to remain above 2.5 per cent and more importantly, expects the unemployment rate to remain at the current level of 3.5 per cent. So no hard landing at all. That, if true, is extremely encouraging for the stock markets and hence maybe explains the short-term positive reaction to the Fed lift-off.”

“Of course, things will not be a straight line. The market will get served with curveballs as usual. We are still not done with Covid, we do not know the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine skirmish and hence we cannot predict the outcome of commodity prices and hence inflation,” said Chari.

“The prospect of a Fed hiking cycle tends to be beneficial for emerging markets in the initial part if it is done based on strong growth prospects. Given that in this cycle, inflation is the bigger worry, we might see certain periods of extreme negative sentiments towards emerging market assets in a risk-off phase,” Chari added.

According to Chari, geopolitical risks and inflation concerns may lead to short term volatility in the market. “However, we do see India on the cusp of a sustained revival, which will drive economic growth and corporate earnings in the medium term,” Chari said.

All in green

On the sectoral front, all indices were trading in the green with consumer durables, auto, metals and financials leading the rally.

Nifty Consumer Durables was up over 3 per cent. Nifty Metal and Nifty Financial Services were up nearly 3 per cent each. Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Auto were each up over 2 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was trading over 1 per cent higher. Nifty Realty was up nearly 2 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also in the green. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.64 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.52 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1.35 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.28 per cent.