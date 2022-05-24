Sensex up 187 points intraday, Nifty above 16,200 amid volatility

Benchmark indices were trading in the green amid volatility during the afternoon on Tuesday.

After a firm start amid mixed global cues, indices remained volatile in the first half, oscillating between gains and losses. Indices were trading marginally higher during the afternoon, tracking gains in heavyweights such as the HDFC twins.

At 1 p.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 54,476.07, up 187.46 points, or 0.35 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 54,476.23 and a low of 54,021.27. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,240.10, up 25.40 points or 0.16 per cent, near the day’s high of 16,262.80. It recorded an intraday low of 16,117.10.

The volatility index rose 6.66 per cent to 24.96.

Investors remained concerned following indications from the RBI Governor that more rate hikes are possible in a bid to tame inflation.

HDFC, Kotak Bank, Powergrid, HDFC Bank, and Dr Reddy’s were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Divi’s Lab, Grasim, ONGC, Tech Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever were the top losers.

Financials in focus

On the sectoral front while financials gained focus, pharma, FMCG, IT and real estate sectors dragged.

Nifty Financial Services was up 1 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were up nearly 1 per cent each, while Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma was down over 1 per cent, while the Nifty Healthcare Index was down 0.98 per cent. Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG were down 0.86 per cent and 0.63 per cent, respectively. Nifty Realty was down 0.32 per cent.

Broader market under pressure

Broader indices were trading in the red.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.26 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.48 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.31 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.29 per cent.