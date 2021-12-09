Sensex up 188 pts intraday; Nifty above 17,500 amid volatility

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher amid volatility during the afternoon on Thursday.
Market opened on a positive note amid positive global cues. However, market remained volatile in the first half. Indices managed to recover from early losses during the afternoon led by oil & gas, metal and FMCG stocks. Indices were dragged by losses in heavyweight financials and pharma & healthcare stocks.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 58,838.46, up 188.78 points or 0.32 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,889.96 and a low of 58,340.85. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,519.65, up 49.90 points or 0.29 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,543.25 and a low of 17,379.60.
Asian Paints, L&T, Reliance, ITC and Adani Ports were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Titan, HDFC Bank, Nestle India, Kotak Bank and Divi’s Lab were the top laggards.
On the sectoral front, while oil & gas, metal, FMCG and PSU Bank stocks gained, IT, realty, healthcare, consumer durables and private bank stocks dragged.
Nifty Oil & Gas was up 1.15 per cent, Nifty Metal was up 0.52 per cent while Nifty FMCG was up 0.50 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.59 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were trading 0.14 per cent and 0.10 per cent lower, respectively. Nifty IT was down 0.23 per cent. Nifty Realty and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 0.32 per cent each. Nifty Consumer Durables was down 0.36 per cent.
Broader indices managed to retain gains outperforming the benchmarks.
The Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.55 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.03 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.48 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.90 per cent.
The volatility index softened 3.08 per cent to 16.73.
