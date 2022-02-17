Sensex up 217 points intraday, Nifty above 17,300

Benchmark indices were trading higher during the afternoon on Thursday amid volatility, led by metals, oil & gas and auto stocks. Market opened on a positive note amid mixed global cues and remained volatile in the first half. Indices were trading higher during the afternoon, tracking gains in heavyweights such as HDFC.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 58,213.85, up 217.17 points or 0.37 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,346.00 and a low of 57,635.43. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,396.85, up 74.65 points or 0.43 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,442.90 and a low of 17,235.85.

Tata Consumer, HDFC, Hindalco, ONGC and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, UPL and IndusInd Bank were the top losers. Market remained volatile as FII continue to remain sellers.

Bank stocks under pressure

On the sectoral front, a majority of indices were in the green. While metals, oil & gas, auto and consumer durables gained, bank stocks dragged.

Nifty Metal was up 0.86 percent while Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.93 per cent. Nifty Auto was up 0.45 per cent while Nifty Consumer Durables was up 0.40 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank was down 0.22 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank were down 0.21 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

Broader indices

As for broader indices, Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.37 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.15 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.37 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.05 per cent. The volatility index rose 1.45 per cent to 20.89.