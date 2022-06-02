Sensex up 297 points intraday, Nifty above 16,500

Benchmark indices were trading in the green during the afternoon on Thursday.

Market started off on a weak note amid weak global cues. Indices recovered from early losses to trade higher during the afternoon, supported by IT and oil & gas stocks and gains in heavyweights such as Reliance.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 55,678.14, up 296.97 points or 0.54 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 55,716.06 and a low of 55,135.11. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,586.50, up 63.75 points or 0.39 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,598.95 and a low of 16,443.05.

Market remained volatile ahead of F&O expiry.

Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Infosys and ONGC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Apollo Hospitals, Hero Motocorp, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC and Powergrid were the top losers.

IT, Oil & Gas in focus

On the sectoral front, while IT, oil & gas and realty gained, auto, FMCG, healthcare and financials, barring PSU Bank, dragged.

Nifty Oil & Gas was up 1.64 per cent while Nifty IT was up 1.47 per cent. Nifty Realty was up 0.34 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.62 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.24 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively. Nifty Auto was down 0.71 per cent while Nifty FMCG was down 0.48 per cent. Nifty Healthcare Index was down 0.5 per cent.

Broader indices

In the broader market, midcaps faced increased pressure.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.06 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.26 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.54 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.27 per cent.

The volatility index rose 0.05 per cent to 20.86.