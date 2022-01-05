Sensex up 329 points intraday, crosses 60,000, Nifty above 17,900

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
The benchmark indices were trading over half a per cent higher in the afternoon on Wednesday, led by financials and metals.
The market started out on a flat note, owing to a lack of major cues. Investors remained cautious amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country, resulting in fresh curbs in certain states. Indices were trading higher during the afternoon amid gains in financials and metals. IT stocks faced pressure.
At 1:02 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 60,185.31, up 329.38 points or 0.55 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 60,225.69 and a low of 59,661.38.
The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,905.20, up 99.95 points or 0.56 per cent, near the day’s high of 17,915.95. It recorded an intraday low of 17,748.85.
Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, JSW Steel and IOC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro and NTPC were the top laggards.
The volatility index rose 6.18 per cent to 17.12
IT under pressure
On the sectoral front, financials, metals and oil & gas stocks recorded higher gains, while IT stocks faced pressure.
Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were up 2.30 per cent and 2.05 per cent, respectively. Nifty Private Bank was up 2.03 per cent, while Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.37 per cent. Nifty Metal was up 1.20 per cent, while Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.86 per cent.
Meanwhile Nifty IT was down 2 per cent.
Broader indices
The broader indices were in the green.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.24 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.04 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.44 per cent. The S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.17 per cent.
