Sensex up 406 points intraday, Nifty above 17,300

Benchmark indices were trading at the day’s high during the afternoon on Friday.

The market opened on a positive note amid positive global cues. Indices extended gains in the first half and were trading higher during the afternoon, led by financials, metals, pharma and FMCG stocks.

At 1 p.m., the BSE Sensex was up 406.15 points, or 0.71 per cent to 57,929.11, close to the day’s high of 57,929.11. It recorded an intraday low of 57,544.48. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,366.00, up 120.95 points, or 0.7 per cent, near the day’s high of 17,366.50. It recorded an intraday low of 17,240.20.

Top gainers and losers

HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, Dr Reddy, Kotak Bank, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Axis Bank, Powergrid, Coal India, Wipro and Adani Ports were the top losers.

The volatility index fell further and was down 5.93 per cent at 18.23.

Oil & Gas under pressure

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Media were in the green.

Nfty Oil & Gas was down 0.41 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services was up over 1 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were up 0.67 per cent and 0.77 per cent, respectively. Nifty Metal was up 0.78 per cent. Nifty Realty was trading 0.97 per cent higher, while Nifty FMCG was up 0.66 per cent. Nifty Pharma and NIfty Healthcare Indices were up 0.89 per cent and 0.84 per cent, respectively.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also trading in green.

The Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.46 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.15 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.60 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.51 per cent.