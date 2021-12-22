Sensex up 427 points intraday, Nifty above 16,800

The benchmark indices were trading higher during the afternoon on Wednesday.

The market opened on a positive note, tracking positive cues from the global markets that showed signs of recovery. Indices remained range-bound in the first half, trading higher during the afternoon, led by auto, metals and PSU bank stocks.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 56,745.90, up 426.89 points or 0.76 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 56,820.89 and a low of 56,471.03. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,899.20, up 128.35 points or 0.77 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,920.35 and a low of 16,819.50.

These 7 recent IPO stocks will face the trading test

Tata Motors, Eicher Motor, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while SBI Life, Wipro, Nestle India, IOC and HDFC were the top losers.

All in green

On the sectoral front, all indices were in the green with realty, metals, auto, PSU banks and pharma recording higher gains.

4 key stock market trends of 2021

Nifty Realty was up 2.89 per cent. Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto were up 1.59 per cent and 1.45 per cent, respectively. Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.31 per cent while Nifty Pharma was up 1.21 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also trading higher, outperforming the benchmarks.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.41 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.88 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1.23 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.42 per cent.

The volatility index softened 3.15 per cent to 16.99.