Sensex up 617 points intraday, Nifty above 16800

Key stock market indices were trading over 1 per cent higher during the afternoon on Thursday. Market opened on a positive note on positive global cues and extended gains in the first half amid broad-based buying.

At 1:04 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 56,286.01, up 616.98 points or 1.11 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 56,566.80 and a low of 55,976.39. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,861.40, up 183.80 points or 1.1 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,945.70 and a low of 16,778.85.

Tata Steel, Hero Motocorp, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and ONGC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Tata Consumer, Nestle India, Britannia, Apollo Hospitals and IndusInd Bank were the top losers.

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, “RBI’s decision to raise repo rate and CRR by 40bp and 50bp, respectively came as a surprise since the decision was taken by the MPC in an unscheduled meeting indicating that the central bank was behind the curve.”

Investors remained concerned regarding high inflation and the potential impact of a high-interest rate on growth and corporate earnings.

“On the other hand, the Fed’s clear communication triggered a sharp relief rally in the US market. There are three positive takeaways from the Fed’s announcement. One, there won’t be a 75 per cent rate hike and the market can expect a 50bp rate hike in the next two meetings also. Two, there is some evidence that inflation may have peaked. Three, the US economy continues to be strong with household spending, businesses and labour markets in good shape. It remains to be seen whether the relief rally will sustain,” said Dr Vijayakumar.

Investors’ sentiments were also boosted by Service PMI numbers for May. Services sector in India recorded strong growth in the month of May as Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) surged to 57.9 in April as against 53.6 in March. This is the fastest expansion since November 2021. Further, the job scenario too improved in April.

Realty under pressure

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Realty were trading in green with metal, IT, financials and auto recording higher gains. Nifty Realty was down 0.76 per cent.

Nifty Metal was up over 2 per cent. Nifty IT and Nifty Auto were up nearly 2 per cent each. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank were each trading over 1 per cent higher.

Broader indices

Broader indices were trading in the green. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.66 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.73 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.88 per cent.

The volatility index softened 8.52 per cent to 20.01.