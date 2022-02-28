Sensex up 62 pts intraday, Nifty above 16,600 amid volatility 

Benchmark indices were marginally higher amid volatility during the afternoon on Monday.

Market opened on a flat note and remained volatile in the first half amid weak global sentiments as investors remained concerned regarding the worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis. Indices were supported by gains in metals, oil & gas and IT stocks during the afternoon.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 55,921.35, up 62.83 points or 0.11 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 56,049.50 and a low of 54,833.50. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,695.20, up 36.80 points or 0.22 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,734.00 and a low of 16,356.30.

Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Powergrid and BPCL were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while HDFC Life, Dr Reddy’s, HDFC Bank, M&M and Eicher Motors were the top laggards.

Metals shine

On the sectoral front, a majority of indices were in the red. Auto, financials, FMCG and pharma faced increased pressure while metals, IT and oil & gas stocks gained.

Nifty Metal was up over 4 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was up 1.67 per cent while Nifty IT was up 0.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.90 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively. Nifty Private Bank was down 0.79 per cent. Nifty Auto was down 0.94 per cent. Nifty FMCG was down 0.45 per cent whil Nifty Pharma was down 0.59 per cent.

Broader indices

As for broader indices, Nifty Midcap 50 was trading flat, up 0.02 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.57 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.03 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.33 per cent.

The volatility index rose 6.95 per cent to 28.60.