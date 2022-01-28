Sensex up 762 points intraday, Nifty above 17,300 on all around buying

Market rebounded sharply on Friday with benchmark indices trading over one per cent higher during the afternoon. A new monthly series in F&O segment on the NSE began today.

Market opened on a flat note amid mixed global cues, recording gains in the early trade. Indices gained further in the first half, witnessing buying across counters.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 58,039.23, up 762.29 points or 1.33 per cent, near the day’s high of 58,084.33. It recorded an intraday low of 57,570.31. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,355.85, up 245.70 points or 1.44 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,373.50 and a low of 17,206.30.

NTPC, IndusInd Bank, UPL, Sun Pharma and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty 50. Only two scrips- Maruti and Powergrid were in the red on the Nifty 50.

All in green

On the sectoral front, all indices were in the green. Realty, IT, metal, pharma and consumer durables recorded higher gains.

Nifty Realty was up over 3 per cent. Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Healthcare Index were up nearly 3 per cent each while Nifty Pharma and nifty Consumer Durables were trading over 2 per cent higher each. Nifty Oil & Gas was up 1.7 per cent.

Midcaps, smallcaps gain

Midcaps and smallcaps also witnessed buying action with broader indices trading higher.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 3.26 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 2.94 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 2.69 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 2.52 per cent.

The volatility index softened 1.36 per cent to 20.78.