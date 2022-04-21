Sensex up 772 pts intraday, Nifty above 17,300 

All sectoral indices are in the green; volatility index dips below 18

Benchmark stock market indices were trading over 1 per cent higher during the afternoon on Thursday. After opening on a positive note, indices edged up further in the first half and were trading higher during the afternoon, witnessing across the board buying.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,809.94, up 772.44 points or 1.35 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,852.78 and a low of 57,311.86.The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,359.80, up 223.25 points or 1.3 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,367.35 and a low of 17,215.50.

Coal India, Bajaj Finserv, Aisian Paints, Reliance and M&M were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Cipla, Tata Steel, Powergrid, ONGC and Hindalco were the top losers.

Amid mixed global cues, the volatility index softened 4.11 per cent to 17.91.

Sectoral indices

On the sectoral front, all indices were trading in the green. Nifty IT was up 1.56 per cent. Nifty Financial Services, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Oil & Gas was up over 1 per cent each.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also trading in the green. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.02 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.39 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap Index was up 1.06 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.31 per cent.