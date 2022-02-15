Sensex up 873 points intraday, Nifty above 17,100

Market rebounded sharply on Tuesday, with benchmark indices trading over 1.5 per cent higher during the afternoon.

Market opened on a positive note, tracking mixed global cues as global markets remained on edge owing to the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Indices were trading higher during the afternoon, led by auto and FMCG stocks.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,279.14, up 873.3 points or 1.55 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,309.38 and a low of 56,438.47. Nifty 50 was trading at 17,102.00, up 259.20 points or 1.54 per cent, near the day’s high of 17,107.20. It recorded an intraday low of 16,839.25.

Eicher Motors, Shree Cement, Hero Motocorp, Nestle India and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Cipla, Tata Steel, ONGC and Powergrid were the top laggards.

However, volatility is expected to continue owing to the ongoing geopolitical worries and inflation concerns.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research Ltd said, “On the back of purchasing in frontline counters, Indian equities continued to their gains in the afternoon session, staying near the day’s high point. With a report suggesting that India and the UAE are set to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) on February 18, both nations might provide duty-free access to a variety of items from various industries, sentiments were buoyant.”

“Though, amid fears about rising oil prices and FII selling, underlying attitude remained cautious,” said Garg, adding that traders remained cautious and continued to monitor the escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Auto, FMCG in focus

On the sectoral front, all indices were in the green with auto, FMCG, IT and financials recording higher gains.

Nifty Auto was up 2.24 per cent while Nifty FMCG was up 2 per cent. Nifty IT was up 1.87 per cent.

Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank were each trading over 1 per cent higher.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also in the green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.21 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.79 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.96 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.33 per cent.

The volatility index softened 5.36 per cent to 21.75.