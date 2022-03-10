Sensex up over 1000 pts intraday, Nifty above 16,600

Benchmark indices were trading higher during the afternoon on Thursday amid broad-based buying.

Market opened on a positive note as global markets rallied. Indices extended gains in the first half. Though off the day’s high, indices were trading higher during the afternoon, led by financials, auto and FMCG.

At 1:01 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 55,685.69, up 1038.36 points or 1.90 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 56,242.47 and a low of 55,564.83. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,644.55, up 299.20 points or 1.83 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,757.30 and a low of 16,593.05.

Tata Motors ,Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Grasim and Axis Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Coal India, Hindalco, ONGC, Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy were the top laggards.

Aishvarya Dadheech, Fund Manager, Ambit Asset Management said, “The Market saw a swift recovery post a sharp pullback in commodities prices after Ukraine hinted at midway talks. Back home, the strong performance of the incumbent party in the state elections also provided much-needed support to the market. State elections’ outcome took away the political instability risk in India for at least two years”

“We believe investors still need to be vigilant because the uncertainty of geopolitical standoff still looms large. Commodity prices are least likely to see a secular downturn even after war subsides because sanctions will continue to disrupt the global supply chain. Unless sanctions are withdrawn, the global markets can remain volatile in the coming months and India will not remain insulated,” added Dadheech.

All in green

On the sectoral front, all indices were in green with financials, realty, auto and FMCG recording higher gains.

Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Realty were each trading over 3 per cent higher. Nifty Financial Services was up nearly 3 per cent while Nifty Auto was up 2.5 per cent. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables were each up over 2 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also in the green. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.21 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.71 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1.35 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.66 per cent. The volatility index softened 7.64 per cent to 25.37.