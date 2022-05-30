Sensex up over 1,000 pts intraday, Nifty above 16,600

Key stock market indices were trading nearly 2 per cent higher during the afternoon on Monday, tracking strong global cues. After opening on a positive note, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 maintained the bullish momentum. All the major Indices extended gains in the first half, witnessing across the board buying.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 55,915.87, up 1031.21 points or 1.88 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 56,082.65 and a low of 55,466.30. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,651.95, up 299.50 points or 1.83 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,695.50 and a low of 16,506.15.

The volatility index softened 5.76 per cent to 20.24.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, “The market is set for a near-term rally. The sharp upswing in Nasdaq & S&P 500 late last week indicates a near-term trend reversal. The decline in the dollar index and the US 10-year bond yields, too, are positives for risk, particularly in emerging markets.”

“The beaten-down IT segment is likely to stage a good comeback assisted by short-covering. Financials, particularly the leading banks, have more room to go up assisted by delivery based investment buying. However, Brent crude at $ 120 is a major macro headwind,” Dr Vijayakumar added.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Titan, HCL and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while JSW Steel, Kotak Bank, ONGC, Sun Pharma and ITC were the top losers.

Sectoral indices

All sectoral indices were in the green with IT, realty and consumer durables leading the rally. Nifty IT was up 3.99 per cent, while Nifty Realty was up 3.64 per cent. Nifty Consumer Durables was up 3.28 per cent.

Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas were each up over 2 per cent.

Broader market gains

Broader indices were also in the green, outperforming the benchmarks. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.91 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 2.44 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1.85 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 2.08 per cent.