Sensex up over 1,000 points intraday, Nifty above 17,300

Benchmark indices were trading nearly 2 per cent higher during the afternoon on Monday, led by IT stocks.

Market opened on a positive note, tracking positive global cues and gained further in the first half, witnessing across-the-board buying. Indices were trading higher during the afternoon, tracking gains in IT majors such as Wipro and Infosys.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 58,220.33, up 1020.1 points or 1.78 per cent, near the day’s high of 58,248.05. It recorded an intraday low of 57,746.15. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,398.85, up 296.90 points or 1.74 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,406.95 and a low of 17,264.15.

Tech Mahindra, BPCL, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro and Infosys were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, UPL, Coal India and Hindustan Unilever were the top laggards.

The volatility index rose 6.29 per cent to 22.

This is a crucial week for the market, which is likely to remain volatile owing to the Union Budget presentation tomorrow, according to analysts.

All in green

On the sectoral front, all indices were trading in the green. IT, realty, oil & gas and PSU bank stocks recorded higher gains.

Nifty IT, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank were each trading around 2.8 per cent higher. Nifty Oil & Gas was up 2.45 per cent.

Nifty Auto was up 1.74 per cent while Nifty Consumer Durables was up 1.68 per cent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were each trading over 1 per cent higher.

Broader indices

Broader market also recorded gains with broader indices in the green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.76 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.27 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1.75 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.08 per cent.