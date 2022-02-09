Sensex up over 500 pts intraday, Nifty above 17,400

Benchmark indices were trading nearly 1 per cent higher during the afternoon on Wednesday. Market opened on a positive note, tracking gains in the global markets after the recent sell-off. Indices gained further in the first half, led by auto, banks, IT and metals.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 58,321.56, up 512.98 points or 0.89 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,378.72 and a low of 58,105.18. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,423.10, up 156.35 points or 0.91 per cent, near the day’s high of 17,438.45. It recorded an intraday low of 17,339.00. Coal India, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and IOC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while ONGC, ITC, Tata Steel, Powergrid and SBI Life were the top losers.

PSU Bank under pressure

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas were in the green. Auto, private banks, IT, metal and consumer durables recorded higher gains. Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.78 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Auto was up nearly 2 per cent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Consumer Durables were each trading over 1 per cent higher.

Broader indices

The broader market rebounded from previous losses with broader indices trading in the green. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.35 per cent while Nifty Sallcap 50 was up 0.65 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.98 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.36 per cent. The volatility index softened 3.49 per cent to 19.