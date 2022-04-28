Sensex up over 700 points at close, Nifty ends above 17,200

Mumbai, April 28

The benchmark indices closed over 1 per cent higher on Thursday, the April F&O expiry day.

The market opened on a positive note, tracking positive cues from global equities. The indices extended their gains and closed higher, amid broad-based buying.

The BSE Sensex closed at 57,521.06, up 701.67 points or 1.23 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,790.85 and a low of 56,936.94. The Nifty 50 closed at 17,245.05, up 206.65 points or 1.21 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,322.50 and a low of 17,071.05.

Breadth favours decliners

The market breadth remained in favour of the decliners, with 1,753 stocks declining on the BSE as against 1,656 that advanced, while 109 remained unchanged. Further, 11 stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to the two stocks that were locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 149 stocks touched a 52-week high and 19 touched a 52-week low.

The volatility index softened 5.95 per cent to 19.38.

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said, “The benchmark indices on D-Street rose almost 2 per cent in afternoon trade before giving up some gains, powered by energy and FMCG stock. Even standalone refineries, not part of the energy Index, evinced interest on the back of rising gross refining margins. High Quality Midcap names in IT and agri saw accumulation on the back of good earnings.”

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “Investors’ preference is shifting to safe-haven assets due to the volatile equity market and global uncertainties indicated by a rising US dollar index.”

“FPIs are in selling mode, while domestic investors are positive and will focus on defensives such as consumption and the domestic growth sectors like Infra and capital goods. Volatility is expected to continue in the short-term due to weakening global trade and we suggest investors have rationale expectations, focusing on domestic growth sectors such as CAPEX, banking and defensives,” added Nair.

HDFC Life, Hindustan Unilever, SBI Life, UPL and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the top losers.

Sectoral indices

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Media, closed in the green, with FMCG, consumer durables, oil & gas, IT and financials gaining focus.

Nifty Media was down over 3 per cent at closing.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG was up over 2 per cent at closing. Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Bank and Nifty IT were up over 1 per cent each. Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metals, Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were each up nearly 1 per cent at closing.

Broader indices

The broader indices closed in the green, underperformingthe benchmarks.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.61 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.17 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.83 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.12 per cent.