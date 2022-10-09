The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms climbed ₹1,01,043.69 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 764.37 points or 1.33 per cent. The domestic equity markets were closed on Wednesday for Dussehra.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) climbed ₹37,581.61 crore to reach ₹16,46,182.66 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added ₹22,082.37 crore, taking its valuation to ₹11,21,480.95 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys jumped ₹16,263.25 crore to ₹6,10,871.36 crore and that of ICICI Bank went higher by ₹13,433.27 crore to ₹6,14,589.87 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC advanced ₹6,733.19 crore to ₹4,22,810.22 crore and that of HDFC Bank surged ₹4,623.07 crore to ₹7,96,894.04 crore.

Bajaj Finance added ₹326.93 crore to its valuation to stand at ₹4,44,563.66 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever's valuation diminished by ₹23,025.99 crore to ₹6,10,623.53 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel declined ₹3,532.65 crore to ₹4,41,386.80 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped ₹624.73 crore to ₹4,73,316.78 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 companies, Reliance Industries remained the most valued Indian firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC.