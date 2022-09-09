SGX market indicates Nifty may top 17,900

The Indian markets are expected to maintain their momentum on the back of pepped-up participation from foreign portfolio Investors.

According to analysts, though the market appears "stretched fundamentally and in overbought territory technically," any steep correction from the current level is unlikely given the strong support from FPIs, who were until recently selling Indian equities.

Besides, the recovery in global markets despite fears of a US Fed interest rate hike, also boosted sentiment for the domestic markets, they added.

FPIs wallet: ₹20,000 crore and counting

"FIIs have been enthusiastic about the Indian markets since August 2022, despite noise surrounding global cues. FIIs have bought more than Rs 20,000 crore in the last 40 days. This has added to overall support for domestic equities, despite global volatility, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

SGX Nifty at 17,908 (7.30 am) indicates that Nifty may soon top the 17,900-mark too. Equities across the Asia-Pacific region are up in early deals on Friday, taking a cue from a positive closing of US stocks. After remaining volatile for most part of the day, US stocks managed to close in the green on Thursday.

A fall in crude oil prices to seven-month lows aided domestic sentiments, Khemka said. "A fall in crude prices is positive for stocks in oil input sectors such as paints, tyres, and airlines. Cement stocks are also in focus on the back of news of price hikes in certain regions and a fall in energy prices," he added.

According to data avaialble with the exchanges, FPIs bought shares worth Rs 2,913 crore, the highest in September so far.

According to Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, Nifty has again reached the upper band of the prevailing consolidation range (17,300-17,800) and a decisive breakout would fuel the next leg of the upmove towards the 18,100+ zone. "Importantly, the rotational buying across sectors, combined with steady foreign flows, has strengthened the possibility of a breakout. Participants should align their positions accordingly and avoid contrarian trades," he advised.

FPIs’ contrarian style puzzles investors

However, analysts caution investors on FPIs’ different behaviour in the cash and derivative segments. Data on FIIs in the derivatives segment continues to be bearish, as they have a majority of positions on the short side. “Hence, one should keep a watch on the same and avoid aggressive index-based trades. Intraday support for the coming session is placed around 17,694 and 17,610, while resistances will be seen around 17,880 and 18,000,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.

In this recent consolidation, the 20 DEMA has acted as a support, which is now placed around 17,500. Thus, it now becomes a sacrosanct support and while this remains intact, we could see a slow and gradual momentum in the index,” he said, and added: “However, stock specific movement continues to be robust and as the market breadth is positive, traders should trade with a stock specific approach.”