SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the market

Market is likely to open on a muted note on Thursday amid mixed global cues.

SGX Nifty at around 17,000 (7 am) indicates a flat start for the market. Today being the April F&O expiry day, analysts expect intraday volatility.

On the global front, Wall Street recorded gains overnight in a choppy trade. Nasdaq futures recorded higher gains led by big tech. Asian markets were largely positive during the morning trade.

According to analysts, global headwinds, including inflation concerns and consequent monetary tightening, the Russia-Ukraine war , China’s lockdown, and now earnings are causing volatility in markets across the globe, including India.

Intraday volatility expected

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com said, “The volatility in the global markets has led to a lot of uncertainty for our markets too. Being the monthly expiry day, it would be interesting to see if this breakout happens in the coming session which could then set the momentum for the coming May series. For the expiry day, 17,000 put option have the highest open interest outstanding indicating that option writers are not expecting expiry below this level. If the market sustains below this during the day, then there would be tug-of-war which could lead to higher intraday volatility.

On the short term charts, the recent movement has led to formation of a ‘Triangle’ pattern on the hourly time frame and hence, a breakout from this is required for any directional move.

“From a short term perspective, the above mentioned ‘Triangle’ gives a range of 16,825-17,200 and one should look for trading opportunities only post a breakout from this range. A move above 17,200 will then lead to a short term pullback towards 17,600 whereas a breach below 16825 could lead a sharp sell-off,” said Jain.

As per Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, “Technically, the market is witnessing non directional activity, once again, the index succeeds to close below 50 day SMA and post gap down opening, it has formed bearish candle. For the traders now, 17125 would be the immediate resistance level. if the index clears the resistance of 17125 then it may hit the level of 17200 However, trading below 17000 could increase further weakness. Below 17000 chance of hitting 16900-16850 would turn bright.”

FII/DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹4,064.54 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,917.51 crore on Wednesday as per NSE data.